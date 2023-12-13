DENVER (KDVR) — A historic preservation organization wants to create a new specialty group license plate that “highlights the importance of saving places.”

The Colorado Preservation, Inc. is a statewide nonprofit that promotes historic preservation by providing advocacy, education, outreach, and preservation services, according to its website.

The nonprofit wants to introduce a new specialty license plate that can be purchased to support historic landmarks across Colorado.

“Colorado is fortunate to have many options for individuals to personalize their cars and show what is important to them. While there are many options, there is not one yet that features the importance of place and the many historic landscapes, buildings, and cultures that make up communities across Colorado,” said CPI Executive Director Jennifer Orrigo Charles.

The design of the proposed license plate features the iconic white mountains with a sunrise behind it. Below the license plate numbers are several identifiable and historical locations and buildings across Colorado, including Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, the Capitol building and the Air Force Academy chapel.

Between the license plate letters and numbers is a logo with the Colorado “C” and the Colorado Preservation’s logo in the middle.

The nonprofit, Colorado Preservation, Inc., is proposing a new specialty license plate. (Colorado Preservation, Inc.)

“Our design features different places across Colorado reflecting themes of culture, agriculture, industry, entertainment, business, mining and recreation. Together these places make our state unique and tell the story of its past, present and future,” said Orrigo Charles.

The proposed license plate is still in the early stages. The nonprofit said it needs 3,500 signatures by July 2025 to move on to the next phase.

Those who wish to support the plate can sign the form. Signing the form does not mean you are required to purchase the plate if it is approved.

As of Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the petition had 263 signatures.