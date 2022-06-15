SAGUAGE COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire which started Sunday in Saguache County, but they report they’re making good progress.

According to the US Forest Service, the Lopez Fire has burned 92 acres and is now 50% contained. Despite the winds, there has been no growth in the past 24 hours.

People living in the area remain on a pre-evacutaion notice are are being advised to stay on high alert.

The Forest Service has said this fire was caused by lightning.

The fire is located in a Pinion Pine / Juniper fuel type where full fire line construction is not necessary, the department said. Crews are mopping up hot spots along the edges first, then methodically increasing their efforts to the interior of the fire. Rock bands and other natural barriers are being used as to make containment.