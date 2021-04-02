Private memorial service held for Denny Stong, youngest victim in Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The youngest victim in the King Soopers shooting was laid to rest on Thursday in a private memorial service.

The service for Denny Stong was held at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, according to the Boulder Police Department.

“Today the Stong family laid Denny to rest after a private memorial service was held at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. The family was surrounded by those who knew and loved Denny. In fact, so many people wanted to honor his life that the attendees spilled out into another room,” shared the Boulder Police Department on Twitter.

conducted a flyover at the airport in honor of Denny. The family is greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support and assistance they have received. Fly high Denny, you will be missed. #BoulderStrong pic.twitter.com/NrpPWa2iXp — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 2, 2021

Stong was an employee at King Soopers and a graduate of Fairview High School. His friends say he was an active member of the Boulder Aeromodeling Society and loved flying model planes.