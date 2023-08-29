(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — President Joe Biden approved a joint disaster declaration for Colorado Springs and El Paso County in response to the severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes that happened from June 8 to June 23, 2023.

The declaration includes public assistance for emergency work and the repair and/or replacement of public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and other public facilities. The grant will also support actions to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

The declaration allows the City and County to access resources and funding from state and federal agencies to address damages across Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

“I applaud the White House for this action and thank the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and local officials who worked closely together to assess damages and determine if and when a county needs support from the state or federal government to enhance their efforts in providing support for Colorado communities,” said Governor Jared Polis.

City and county officials will now start the process of scoping projects and determine eligibility before submitting them for federal approval. The declaration includes Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, Kit Carson, and Lincoln Counties along with El Paso County.