Possible measles exposure at DIA from unvaccinated children, health department warns

1  of  81
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Conservatory Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Technical University Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Discovery Church Colorado District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Early Connections Learning Centers Ellicott 22 Envida Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs Foundation for Successful Living Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 James Irwin Charter Schools La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Radiant Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Beit Torah Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Possible measles exposure at DIA from unvaccinated children, health department warns

State

by: KDVR FOX31 Denver

Posted: / Updated:

Denver International Airport is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — People who recently visited Denver International Airport or the Children’s Hospital Colorado emergency department may have been exposed to measles, the Tri-County Health Department has warned. Three unvaccinated children visiting Colorado have tested positive for measles, the health department revealed Monday.

The children, who are from another state, had traveled to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak, according to the health department.

Anyone at the following locations on these dates and approximate times may have been exposed, the health department said.

  • Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
    • Denver International Airport (DEN) – Concourse A, train to baggage claim, west baggage claim, and west level 4 passenger pick up areas.: 1:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
    • Children’s Hospital Colorado – Anschutz Campus Emergency Department, 13123 E 16th Ave., Aurora, CO 80045: 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Health officials say everyone who was on the plane with the three children or who visited Children’s Hospital Colorado in the timeframe are “believed to be at risk” and “being contacted directly by public health.”

The health department added that anyone who visited the locations at the times listed should monitor themselves or their children for symptoms of measles.

Anyone with questions, including general questions about measles, can contact CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911. Answers are available in both English and Spanish.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local