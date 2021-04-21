Poodle dies after being thrown from moving car in Jefferson County

State

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a miniature cream-colored poodle that was thrown from a vehicle on Tuesday has died.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 1:45 p.m.

The dog was thrown from a black Lexus sedan driving eastbound on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.

The dog was taken to the Foothills Animal Shelter, who tried to save its life.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the owner, dog or incident is asked to contact Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5070.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local