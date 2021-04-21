Poodle dies after being thrown from moving car in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a miniature cream-colored poodle that was thrown from a vehicle on Tuesday has died.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 1:45 p.m.

A small dog was thrown from a black Lexus sedan driving Eastbound on I-76 just before Sheridan Boulevard at 1:45 p.m. today. If you have info on the possible owner or were a witness, call Animal Control at 303-271-5070. Miniature poodle, cream, critical condition. pic.twitter.com/MIRO2aAOew — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 20, 2021

The dog was thrown from a black Lexus sedan driving eastbound on I-76 near Sheridan Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.

The dog was taken to the Foothills Animal Shelter, who tried to save its life.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the owner, dog or incident is asked to contact Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5070.