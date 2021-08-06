Poll shows Colorado voters in support of Federal Clean Electricity Standard

DENVER– According to a poll done by Data for Progress, Coloradan voters are in support of President Joe Biden’s proposed Clean Electricity Standard, which is part of the American Jobs Plan, by a 51-point margin.

The standard would hold the U.S. to achieving a clean and reliable electricity network by 2035.

Democrats support the plan by a 96-point margin, Independents by a 53-point margin and over two-fifths of Republicans.

Maria Nájera, Western Resource Advocates’ government affairs director said, This poll shows Colorado voters want federal and state action to help reduce fossil-fuel use for electricity generation. Coloradans are already seeing the impacts of climate change, from record heat to intense wildfires and prolonged drought, and they want their lawmakers to take strong, timely action now.”

The Climate Action Plan to Reduce Pollution, a Colorado bill signed into law in 2019, has already set the target to reduce statewide greenhouse gas pollution by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050 from 2005 levels.

To learn more about this, read Governor Jared Polis’s Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Roadmap.

The poll also revealed the following statistics, showing voters’ interest in what’s included in the Jobs Plan:

73% of voters support investments to create new good-paying, union jobs to manufacture the technologies of the future, including wind turbines, solar panels, and electric vehicles.

support investments to create new good-paying, union jobs to manufacture the technologies of the future, including wind turbines, solar panels, and electric vehicles. 71% of voters support funding to give consumers rebates and other incentives to purchase items such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and home appliances that are more efficient and create less pollution.

support funding to give consumers rebates and other incentives to purchase items such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and home appliances that are more efficient and create less pollution. 69% of voters believe the government should make investments to create millions of new good-paying clean energy jobs across the country.

To read the full study, visit the website here.