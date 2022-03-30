COLORADO SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis is calling on President Joe Biden to extend the pause on federal student loan payments.

In a letter addressed to the president, Polis pointed to historic consumer costs and increased gas prices while urging the president to allow Colorado students to keep their money for gas, childcare, and housing.

According to the Polis administration, the national average student loan payment is more than $300 per month.

“Although the White House cannot dictate the price of global oil, it can determine whether or not households are required to resume making monthly payments on government-owned federal student loans,” Polis wrote.

On Dec. 22, 2021, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) extended the student loan payment pause through May 1, 2022.

The pause includes the following relief measures for eligible loans:

a suspension of loan payments

a 0% interest rate

stopped collections on defaulted loans

You can read Polis’ letter below: