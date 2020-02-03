COLORADO SPRINGS — In the first year of Governor Jared Polis’ term as governor, health insurance premiums on the individual market decreased by an average of 20.2 percent, larger for some rural areas like Pueblo and the western slope.

The program, acting as insurance for insurers by off-setting some of the costs from high-risk patient pools, is largely credited with the decrease. The legislation was passed in a bipartisan fashion in the 2019 session.

The governor’s feature proposal for the 2020 session is in the health care realm as well, though it doesn’t garner support from both sides of the aisle like in 2019.

Governor Polis says the public health insurance option he plans to propose will help provide a choice in the 22 counties in the state that only have one insurer. He argues,

“For markets to work, you need competition. That applies to hospitals, and we do have some competition in the metro areas, less in rural areas. It also applies to insurance products. If you have one insurer to choose from, there’s no competition, there’s no choice, there’s no downward pressure [on prices].”

The state would have oversight over the program as it would be administered through licensed insurance carriers, according to a draft proposal from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies and Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.

The Colorado Hospital Association is against the proposal because of the following list found on its website:

“Specifically, the Polis proposal:

Fails to prioritize coverage and affordability for Colorado’s remaining 375,000 uninsureds, leaving this at-risk population even further behind.

Fails to protect patient choice by undermining competition among insurers and health care providers.

Fails to defend access to care by cutting hospital payments up to 40 percent. “

The draft report recommends finding saving in “reduced administrative costs” and would require hospitals to increase patient spending from $0.80 to $0.85 per every dollar. It says some states require up to $0.88.

“Well, look, hospitals are part of the cost, so yes, we want to save money there. That’s 40 percent of the cost. You have prescription drugs at 20 percent; you have all these other factors, we’re not ignoring any of the. We want to look at every single factor, behavioral health, better compliance, you know better preventative health. But, of course, you’re going to look at hospitals over charing as one of those cost factors.”

In the videos above, see the Governor address transportation issues in the state as well as the full interview with Mr. Polis.