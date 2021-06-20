Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest in Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are searching for a suspect who is a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman.

Ryan Scott Avery, 39, is wanted by police as a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of South Granby Street. A woman was killed.

Police say the homicide is believed to have occurred on Saturday.

Avery is considered armed and dangerous. Police are telling the public not to approach him and to call 911 if seen.

Avery is described as 5-foot-11 with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in a four-door, 2008 silver Lexus IS with Colorado license plate BIX-360.

Below are images of the actual vehicle he is believed to be in:



Credit: Aurora Police Department

Avery has an active nationwide warrant for an attempted homicide that allegedly took place in Elizabeth, Colo., on June 19.