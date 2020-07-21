Police ask for help to solve homicide from 39 years ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Henry “Curly” Charles Atwood was found stabbed to death inside his Capitol Hill apartment on the afternoon of July 19, 1981.

Henry “Curly”Charles Atwood

A friend went to Atwood’s apartment, 434 E. 14th Avenue in Denver, to return an item. Atwood, who was 64, did not answer the door. The friend entered the apartment and found his friend, who was deceased.

Metro Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information on this unsolved cold case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867.