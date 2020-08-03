Aurora police apologize after girls handcuffed in stolen car mixup

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in suburban Denver apologized after a group of girls were detained, and at least two handcuffed during a weekend investigation of a stolen car.

Officers later determined that the vehicle they were seeking had the same license plate number but was from out-of-state.

KUSA-TV reported that the children shown in a video by a bystander in a parking lot in Aurora on Sunday ranged in age from 6 to 17 years old. They can be heard crying and screaming.

Police say officers are trained to do a “high-risk stop” with stolen cars, which involves drawing weapons and putting occupants on the ground.