Police: 95-year-old resident shoots, kills worker at Lafayette assisted living facility

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say an employee at a Lafayette assisted living facility has died after he was shot by a 95-year-old resident Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Legacy Assisted Living, which is located on Waneka Parkway.

According to police, the employee, an unidentified man in his 40s, arrived at the facility for work around 7 a.m. When he walked into the lobby, the suspect confronted him about allegedly being owed money.

The suspect, 95-year-old Okie Payne, then allegedly shot the employee in the head and pointed his gun at two people who tried to help the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m.

Following the shooting, Payne was taken into custody by police in his room.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said Payne is going to be taken to the Boulder County Jail and will be charged with first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing.

The details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Legacy Assisted Living said residents are not allowed to have firearms.