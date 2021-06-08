Platte Valley paramedic missing since Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Platte Valley paramedic Maxwell Wekesser was reported missing to Commerce City Police on Tuesday.

Wekesser was last seen on Friday at 8 a.m. in the Reunion area of Commerce City. Authorities have located his car, but not Wekesser.

Wekesser is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. He is 24 years old.

Wekesser was last seen in a grey long sleeve shirt, jeans, black shoes and a baseball cap. Authorities say he may be carrying a black and blue backpack.

Anyone with information on Wekesser is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department at 303-287-2844, and reference case number: 13CN21004618.