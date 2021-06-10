Platte River Fire: Evacuations underway in Ramona Gulch area; fire grows to 30 acres

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Emergency responders said some residents in the Dome Rock and Ramona Gulch area were being evacuated Thursday afternoon after a fire sparked.

By 6:30 p.m. the “Platte River Fire” had grown to 30 acres with 0% containment, and two square miles in the area of South Foxton Road and West Platte River Road had been evacuated out to the Douglas County line, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

They said 25 homes had been contacted.

Jeffcom 911 tweeted at 4:19 p.m. that the fire was 4-5 acres and residents between the Historic South Platte Hotel and Dome Rock were being evacuated. By 5:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 20 acres.

Officials believe the fire started from a downed power line in the area of the 17000 block of West Platte River Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

North Fork Fire and Elk Creek Fire were working to contain the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.