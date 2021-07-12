Plague kills 10-year-old in southwestern Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — A 10-year-old has died of plague in La Plata County.

The department of Public Health and Environment and San Juan Basin Public Health officials announced on Saturday that they are investigating the case and will release more information as it becomes available.

Humans can get plague by handling an infected animal or being bitten by a rodent flea that carries the bacteria, according to the CDC.

Seek medical care if you suspect you have been exposed to the plague or display symptoms. The CDC says symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, chills, and weakness and one or more swollen, tender and painful lymph nodes.

Public health officials recommend these precautions to avoid the plague: