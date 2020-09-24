Pine Gulch Fire, largest in Colorado history, now 100% contained

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction. Credit: Bureau of Land Management

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pine Gulch Fire burning in western Colorado is now 100% contained, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest in state history. It surpassed the 2002 Hayman Fire’s acreage on Aug. 27.

The fire is located about 18 miles north of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties. It started July 31 and was caused by lightning.

Crews dealt with extreme fire behavior, including very hot temperatures and low humidity. In the initial days following the fire’s start, the National Weather Service recorded triple-digit heat in nearby Grand Junction. Overall, the city’s temperature was 5.5 degrees above average in August, according to the NWS.

There are no reports of homes being destroyed.

A Type 4 Incident Management Team is taking control of firefighting operations.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the entire fire area is still closed to the public.

“Local BLM staff in coordination with the Burned Area Emergency Team will continue to develop plans for emergency stabilization and rehabilitation to the burned area,” BLM spokesperson Eric Coulter said in a statement.