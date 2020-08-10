Photos: Sunflowers in full bloom on Colorado’s eastern plains

DENVER — Rows upon rows of gold are in full bloom across the eastern plains of Colorado. There is a good chance that if you are on Facebook, you will come across photo after photo of sunflowers on your feed right now. Here’s a look at some photos shared with FOX21 affiliate station KDVR.

Jamie Rogers, DIA sunflower fields, different perspective of the beautiful sunflower fileds

Jamie Rogers, sunset at sunflower fields near DIA

Out by dia Tasha Alberts tashaalberts@yahoo.com

A blooming sunflower reaches high for the evening light.

A colorful sunset over a field of Colorado sunflowers.

First sunflower shot of the season

Sun flowers near DIA

Little rain would makes us happy

Unnamed

This photo was taken just north of the Rocky mountain arsenal national wildlife refuge…Hope you enjoy! IG @1PHASTER

Sun flowers near DIA

Unnamed

Blue skies and sunshine over some sunflower fields near DIA (@captaincoloradophotography)

Plane takes flight over sunflower fields near DIA (@captaincoloradophotography)

Unnamed

Sidelit sunflowers out near DIA

Unnamed

Unnamed

Unnamed

As a reminder, many of these farms are private property. Please ask permission from the owner before stopping and taking pictures. Additionally, stopping on the side of the road can be unsafe and lead to dangerous situations for other drivers.