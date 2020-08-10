Photos: Sunflowers in full bloom on Colorado’s eastern plains

DENVER — Rows upon rows of gold are in full bloom across the eastern plains of Colorado. There is a good chance that if you are on Facebook, you will come across photo after photo of sunflowers on your feed right now. Here’s a look at some photos shared with FOX21 affiliate station KDVR.
As a reminder, many of these farms are private property. Please ask permission from the owner before stopping and taking pictures. Additionally, stopping on the side of the road can be unsafe and lead to dangerous situations for other drivers.