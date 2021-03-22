Photos show scene of shooting at Boulder King Soopers

BOULDER, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — Authorities in Boulder responded to a shooting that left multiple people dead at a King Soopers store on Monday. Photos from the scene show police, emergency vehicles and people being led from inside the store.

“We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers by the name of Eric Talley,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Monday evening, calling his actions at the scene “heroic.”

Talley joined the police force in 2010.

Boulder police said they would not identify the other victims until they could notify family members.

On Monday afternoon, law enforcement vehicles and officers surrounded the building and told someone inside to surrender on Monday afternoon. Officers could be seen leading a shirtless, handcuffed man with a bloodied leg away from the store.