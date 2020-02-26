PHOTOS: Denver Zoo welcomes newborn rhino

DENVER — The Denver Zoo is welcoming its first-ever greater one-horned rhino calf.

The zoo’s resident female greater one-horned rhino, 13-year-old Tensing, welcomed her first calf on Saturday morning. Zoo staff said mother and baby are both doing well.

This greater one-horned rhino calf was born at the Denver Zoo Saturday morning. / Photo courtesy Denver Zoo

The female calf’s name has not yet been determined.

The zoo said the birth was a result of a yearslong effort that involved numerous experts from multiple zoos. Zoo staff conducted 11 unsuccessful artificial insemination procedures with Tensing from 2014 to 2018, according to the zoo. The 12th attempt, in late 2018, was successful.

The father is Jontu, a 10-year-old rhino from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

There are currently 83 greater one-horned rhinos residing in North American facilities, according to the zoo. There are an estimated 3,500 of the animals worldwide.

The baby rhino will remain behind the scenes for at least six to eight weeks, to give her ample time to bond with her mother.