DENVER — March Madness is coming back to Denver. The Pepsi Center will host the first and second rounds of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament in 2023 and 2025.

Stadium owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment made the announcement Wednesday.

Preliminary rounds for the tournament were last held at the Pepsi Center in 2016 and 2011. The Pepsi Center also hosted the NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2012, and is scheduled to host the Men’s Basketball West Regional on March 25 and 27, 2021.