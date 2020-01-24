Pedestrian hit and killed by Adams County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County Sheriff’s Office vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in southwest Adams County Thursday night.

According to Adams County Fire, the crash happened about 7:45 p.m. near West 56th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, which is just south of where Federal meets Interstate 76.

Colorado State Patrol said a deputy was responding to a call for service at the time. He was driving in the left lane. The pedestrian entered the roadway heading east and was hit.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or intersection, CSP said.

The deputy involved was not injured.

The pedestrian’s age, name and gender have not been released.

