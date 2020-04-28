Peach freeze prompts Colorado governor to declare emergency

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (The Daily Sentinel) — Colorado’s governor has announced he is seeking federal aid for farmers impacted by a freeze that wiped out significant portions of the state’s peach crop.
The Daily Sentinel reported Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said he sought the aid as a result of an April 14 freeze in Colorado’s Western Slope region. Polis and state Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg said they requested a Secretarial Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The emergency declaration enables farms to access assistance including loans with flexible repayment terms.
Peaches account for 75% of state fruit production, with nearly $40 million in revenue.