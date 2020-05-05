Passengers will be required to wear face masks at DIA

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home.

DENVER (KDVR) – ­On Wednesday May 6, 2020 Denver International Airport (DIA) will require all visitors and passengers to wear face coverings while at the airport. All DIA employees are currently required to do the same.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said airport CEO Kim Day.

TSA recommends travelers be prepared to adjust their mask so that officers can visually confirm their identity during the checkpoint screening process.

Several airlines are now requiring passengers to wear face coverings, please review your airlines requirements and safety measures before flying.

The airport has also implemented a number of safety measures: