Part of I-70 closed due to back-to-back mudslides in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon, from Exit 87 to Exit 133 due to a mudslide.

CDOT said I-70 remained closed Sunday night and the interstate would be reassessed Monday morning.

⚠UPDATE: I-70 Glenwood Canyon is closed overnight from Exit 87 to Exit 133. CDOT crews will continue clearing mudflow debris overnight and will reassess the debris & closure in the morning. All updates will post https://t.co/SO2TG3LpBX courtesy #GlenwoodSprings Fire Dept. https://t.co/aeyhy3S6SL pic.twitter.com/Yi3CKQTSW7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 28, 2021

Kane Schneider with CDOT said there is twice as much debris on the highway than Saturday as two additional slides occurred next to each other, so cleanup may take longer. He said there are three front end loaders and an excavator currently working on clearing the road.

Officials said to avoid traveling in the area and no estimated time has been provided for reopening. An alternate route map was provided below:

Another mudslide closed the highway on Saturday in the same area from the same conditions. View video from the mudslide on Saturday below.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are received.