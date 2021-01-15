Part of Highway 285 closed due to low visibility, blown-over semis

Blowing snow is causing low visibility on Highway 285 Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Highway 285 is closed between Antero Junction and Grant Friday morning due to blowing snow and multiple blown-over semis, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway has been closed since around 4:30 a.m. Friday. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

🚫Road Closed US 285🚫Safety closure on #US285 from Antero Junction to west of Grant (MP 162-205). Multiple blown over semis & blowing snow is causing low visibility. Plan for an extended closure, avoid the area, & check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 for updates. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/oeRc6jXmJx — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2021

Crews are working to remove three-foot snowdrifts from the highway south of Fairplay. CDOT said strong winds and blowing snow are causing low visibility, and multiple semis have blown over.

High winds are also prompting weather warnings elsewhere in Colorado. All of the Eastern Plains are under a high wind warning until 5 p.m.

Strong winds over the far southeast Colorado plains today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2qweY0egle — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 15, 2021

Prowers, Baca, Kiowa, and Bent counties in southeastern Colorado are under a dust storm warning until 11:15 a.m. The National Weather Service reports several bands of blowing dust caused by strong winds of 40 to 60 mph.