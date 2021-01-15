Part of Highway 285 closed due to low visibility, blown-over semis

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blowing snow is causing low visibility on Highway 285 Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Blowing snow is causing low visibility on Highway 285 Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Highway 285 is closed between Antero Junction and Grant Friday morning due to blowing snow and multiple blown-over semis, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway has been closed since around 4:30 a.m. Friday. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

Crews are working to remove three-foot snowdrifts from the highway south of Fairplay. CDOT said strong winds and blowing snow are causing low visibility, and multiple semis have blown over.

High winds are also prompting weather warnings elsewhere in Colorado. All of the Eastern Plains are under a high wind warning until 5 p.m.

Prowers, Baca, Kiowa, and Bent counties in southeastern Colorado are under a dust storm warning until 11:15 a.m. The National Weather Service reports several bands of blowing dust caused by strong winds of 40 to 60 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local