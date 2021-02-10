Parker police looking for woman seen slapping grocery store employee after refusing to wear mask

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Parker are asking the public’s help in identifying a female seen on video slapping a grocery store employee after being asked to wear a mask.

The incident happened on Feb. 3 around 5:50 p.m. The female suspect is seen on surveillance footage captured at the Cottonwood King Soopers in Parker slapping an employee after she was asked several times to wear a mask. The woman ran from the store afterward.

Anyone with information about the incident can send an email to btberry@parkeronline.org.