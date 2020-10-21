Park County authorities use DNA to identify body found in 1974

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado have used DNA to identify a man who was found dead by hikers 46 years ago, while his wife remains missing.

KUSA-TV reports Park County Coroner David E. Kintz Jr. on Tuesday identified the man as 45-year-old Anthony John Armbrust III of San Diego, California.

Armbrust was previously unidentified and buried as a John Doe at a Colorado cemetery. He was found by hikers in February 1974 in an area of steep rocks off Guanella Pass.

Investigators determined Armbrust and his wife traveled to Golden with plans to take their own lives because he suffered from a terminal illness.