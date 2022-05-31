COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State.

Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder.

If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election audits and increase funding and resources for training and certification of local election leads.

“As an experienced election official with almost 20 years of professional, competent background, we can always get better. And I’m the candidate who knows exactly where that is,” she said during an interview with FOX21.

Anderson has received the endorsement of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.