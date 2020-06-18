Outerwear company owner fined for illegal snowmobiling in Colorado

by: The Aspen Times

Independence Pass on October 28, 2019. / Colorado Department of Transportation

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an outdoor clothing company owner in Colorado has reached a plea agreement after illegally riding his snowmobile last year on public land in White River National Forest.

The Aspen Times reported Tuesday that 35-year-old Virtika Outerwear owner David Lesh was fined $500 and ordered to perform 50 hours of public service.

The deal said Lesh should serve where the infraction occurred, but COVID-19 restrictions have made that difficult to arrange. His attorney Stephen Laiche said his client attempted to arrange public service in Wisconsin but was unsuccessful. Lesh must complete his service by Sept. 5.

