Out-of-bounds skier killed in Beaver Creek avalanche

Courtesy: CAIC — Sanctuary Chute, Beaver Creek Ski Area, CO.

BEAVER CREEK SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 37-year-old man was killed Monday in a backcountry avalanche near the Beaver Creek Ski Area, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. 

Around 2 p.m., the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skier trapped in the Sanctuary Chute. The body of Gary Smith, who had been skiing with another person, was recovered.

The Beaver Creek Ski Patrol and Vail Mountain Rescue Group assisted in the recovery. 

This is the 12th avalanche-related death in Colorado this ski season.

