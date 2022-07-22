MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado.

It’s known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.

The sheriff’s office said laboratories have determined that PYRO is more potent than fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Agency said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

And, according to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

According to analysis by the DEA, there are counterfeit pills that contain amounts of fentanyl ranging from .02 to 5.1 milligrams – more than twice the lethal dose per tablet.

The DEA also said drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

The Denver Police Department said its narcotics investigators have reported finding minimal amounts of PYRO in the city.

DPD also told FOX31, our sister station in Denver, that one recovery of PYRO was linked to an overdose death now under investigation.

If you come across PYRO, you’re asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, there are resources available through Colorado Crisis Services online. The service has helped more than one million Coloradans. You can also call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.