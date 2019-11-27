Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 10
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Adult Youth Services Every Home for Christ Primrose School of Springs Ranch Word Mission Church Intl.

One killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Vail

State
Posted: / Updated:

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — One person has been killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash during the powerful snowstorm Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol said a tractor-trailer jackknifed and was hit by two other semi-trucks and a pickup on Interstate 70 near vail around 6 a.m.

One of the truck’s fuel tanks burst. A hazardous-materials team was called in to clean up the leaking fuel.

Authorities said roads in the area were warm when the snow started falling creating icy conditions as the storm strengthened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories