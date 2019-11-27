One killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Vail

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — One person has been killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash during the powerful snowstorm Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol said a tractor-trailer jackknifed and was hit by two other semi-trucks and a pickup on Interstate 70 near vail around 6 a.m.

One of the truck’s fuel tanks burst. A hazardous-materials team was called in to clean up the leaking fuel.

I-70 is CLOSED in BOTH directions between Dowd Jct (MP171) and Post Blvd (MP 168) due to Fatal crash, HAZMAT, and multiple other crashes.



Expect closure for majority of day. Alt route is HWY 6.



🏞-@EagleRiverFire #cowx #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/kBFLZXifWG — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 26, 2019

Authorities said roads in the area were warm when the snow started falling creating icy conditions as the storm strengthened.