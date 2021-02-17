One dog killed, another injured in mountain lion attacks near Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — One dog was killed and another was injured in separate mountain lion attacks in the Estes Park area.

According to Jason Clay, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the first attack occurred on Feb. 11 in the Prospect Mountain area, which is within Estes Park town limits. That dog survived.

The second attacked occurred on Feb. 15 near the Beaver Meadows Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park off of Eagle Cliff Road. That dog was killed.

According to Clay, in both incidents, the dogs’ owners were nearby and saw the mountain lion come up and grab their pets.

“Although mountain lion attacks on dogs in Estes Park do not occur often, Estes Park is mountain lion country and these incidents can happen. The wildlife officer (in Estes Park) did not recall an incident like this in the last couple of years,” Clay said in an email.

He recommended pet owners take the following precautions:

Avoid walking your pets from dusk to dawn when mountain lions are most active

Keep pets leashed at all times

Scan your backyard before taking pets out to use the bathroom and accompany them

Don’t leave pets unattended in backyard (whether fenced or not)

More information about living in areas with mountain lions is available on CPW’s website.