(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Central High School has a place for students with limited budgets to look like a “million bucks” come time for Prom, Homecoming, and other formal events.

Called ‘Catique,’ Pueblo School District 60 (D60) said, it was started after a sizeable donation of special occasion dresses by the mother of a Central student many years ago.

According to D60, Catique has grown to be filled with racks of evening wear, cocktail, and tea dresses, and for boys; suits, slacks, dress shirts, and other apparel.

The items are priced modestly, with exchanges welcomed.

D60 said, for families with limited funds, Catique has been a blessing, offering at low or no-cost, brand-new and like-new formal and similar wear, that normally cost hundreds of dollars off the rack.

Courtesy: Pueblo School District 60

Courtesy: Pueblo School District 60

Courtesy: Pueblo School District 60

Courtesy: Pueblo School District 60

Courtesy: Pueblo School District 60

Courtesy: Pueblo School District 60

Recently, Catique received a donation of a number of suits and dress clothes from Dalton Sprouse, the Director of Communication at D60.

Catique’s clothing is available for students throughout D60 and Pueblo County and is always accepting donations of new and like-new apparel and fine wear.

To learn more contact the school at (719) 549-7300.