Olde Town shooting Samaritan Johnny Hurley’s loved ones honor him at memorial celebration

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Loved ones of Johnny Hurley invited the public to celebrate the man hailed as a hero in the Olde Town Arvada shooting.

Police said Hurley died when he stepped in as a good Samaritan after a gunman opened fire on a police officer, then a police officer opened fire on him.

“Then you get a phone call and next thing you know, that good Samaritan is one of your close friends,” said Scott Sucaet, just one of many celebrating the life of a man they loved.

Hurley’s acts that day came as no surprise to those who knew him best. His close friends say he carried a concealed weapon and was mentally prepared to defend someone in need.

It’s also no surprise that there a number of stories have come to light about how Hurley was already a hero long before the fate of that afternoon on June 21.

Sucaet recalled the time he watched Hurley, as a member of a catering company, jump to action to help those in need at the start of the pandemic.

“Johnny would go find non-profits and other organizations that he could give that food away so it wouldn’t go to waste,” Sucaet said.

Meanwhile, Michael Hurley will remember Johnny by the label that meant the most to him.

“He was my son, and that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Hurley’s father said he is overwhelmed by the community’s response to his son’s passing and hopes his first-born’s authenticity and generosity make a lasting impact.

“If everyone lived like that,” he said, “there would be a lot less trouble in the world.”