NTSB releases report following midair plane collision in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Transportation Safety Board released its aviation accident preliminary report Monday, following a midair collision of two planes over Cherry Creek State Park on May 12.

According to the report, the Cirrus SR22 plane was performing a right-hand traffic pattern for a runway at Centennial Airport, while the Swearingen SA226TC was making a straight approach for another runway at the same airport.

Both airplanes were in full communication with air traffic control during their approach to the airport.

After the impact, the Swearingen SA226TC declared an emergency and continued to the airport, landing successfully. The pilot of the Cirrus SR22 plane reported that the airplane was not controllable after the impact and deployed the plane’s parachute system to land safely, according to the report.