November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

DENVER – Survey data released by the American Lung Association’s new Lung Health Barometer show that only 36% of people know that lung cancer screening is available and only 29% know that lung cancer is the leading cancer killer.

“Here in Colorado, it is estimated that in 2021, 2,570 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer and 1,290 will die from the disease,” said JoAnna Strother, Senior Director of Advocacy at the Lung Association in Colorado. “The five-year survival rate has increased 33% in the past 10 years thanks to advancements in treatment, research and lifesaving lung cancer screening.”

The 2021 Lung Health Barometer surveyed 4,000 Americans nationwide about lung health and lung cancer.

Some key findings show the following:

29% of Americans know that lung cancer is the leading cancer killer, an 8% increase from the 2020 Lung Health Barometer.

Only 10% of adults understand that lung cancer is among the most likely cancers to affect women while 35% know that it is among those cancers most likely to affect men.

Only 36% of respondents know that lung cancer screening is now available for early detection of the disease for those who are high risk.

