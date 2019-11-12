Norwegian Air announces nonstop flights from Denver to Rome

DENVER – Coloradans will be able to fly nonstop to Italy in 2020. Norwegian Air will provide nonstop flights between Denver and Rome starting next spring, the airline announced Tuesday.
This will be Denver International Airport’s first and only nonstop service to Italy. The airport currently offers nonstop flights to six other European cities.
The flights will begin on March 31.
The new service will initially operate twice weekly, and will increase to three times per week in the peak travel period of late April through early October. Twice-weekly service will continue through the last departure from DEN on October 22.
The nonstop flight is about 11 hours each way. It will operate on a two-class, 344-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.