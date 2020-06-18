Northern Colorado coal plant to close in move to reduce carbon energy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado coal plant is expected to close in a decade as part of an effort to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The Coloradoan reported the Platte River Power Authority plans to close the Rawhide coal plant in 2030, paving the way for coal-free electricity for Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, and Estes Park. Rawhide Unit 1 was previously expected to continue operating until 2046.

Efforts by community environmental organizers and municipal leaders led Platte River’s board of directors to adopt a goal of 100% non-carbon electricity by 2030. The plant’s closure is expected to result in a significant decrease in emissions.