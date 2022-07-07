COLORADO — Tolling starts Thursday, July 6, on the westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane. The lane runs adjacent to the free general purpose lanes from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to Empire – 12 miles.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, tolls will cost you $9 on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

The price will drop to $8 on Sunday.

CDOT said current pricing will be noted on overhead signs.

Motorcycles must have an ExpressToll account in order to receive the discounted toll rate

And, just like the eastbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane, the westbound Express Lane is only open during peak travel periods.