New unemployment applications drop in Colorado, as payout grows

by: The Associated Press

As viewed through a fisheye lens, a lone pedestrian walks along Sixth Street pat shuttered shops closed to help in the effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Georgetown, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The number of new people applying for unemployment benefits in Colorado declined again last week.

The state paid out $95.3 million in regular unemployment benefits as the U.S. economy bears the weight of the coronavirus pandemic. The state labor department says 15,603 people applied for regular unemployment benefits while 6,635 self-employed and gig workers filed claims for federal assistance in Colorado.

Last week’s regular unemployment benefits payout was up from $88.8 million the week before.

During the height of the Great Recession, the state paid out an average of $19 million in unemployment benefits each week. 

