New store in Park Meadows mall has one main product: masks

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) – A new retail store opened up at Park Meadows mall. Its only products for sale are masks and other COVID-19 accoutrements.

“I’m not sure how long this will go on, but as long as it is going on, you will be able to find us over here,” said Nathan Chen, owner of COVID-19 Solutions.

No one knows how long the mask mandate will continue, but Chen wants to make the best of this situation by making it a little more manageable.

“Making everything more accessible for everybody and making it more fun, breaking the tension in the whole COVID pandemic,” said Chen.

Located in Park Meadows and looking more like a high-end retail store, customers are drawn to the sparkle, variety and statement Chen’s masks offer.

From $20 to $130, customer have a number of options.

Chen owned a retail store at DIA, which closed due to the shutdown. Not wanting to give up, he said he decided to offer the public something that they may not want, but need — at least for now.

“Seek a new venture, there’s always something new around the corner,” he said.

Of all the products Chen has sold in the past, this is one he wish he didn’t have to sell.

>> More coverage of coronavirus in Colorado