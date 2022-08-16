COLORADO — As students head back to school, families and school staff also face the reality of tough and complex subjects they may worry about during the school year.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Safety these “tough and complex subjects,” can be anything from gun violence, bullying, drug use, suicide, sexual abuse, and sexting to name just a few.

To help ensure that schools take a “proactive approach to safety and academic achievement,” the Colorado School Safety Resource Center (the Center) has organized a series of training events.

The events are free and are targeted towards the school community to include, school administrators, teachers, safety staff, parents, and students, just to name a few.

The Center has released a full list of these trainings and what they entail, below:

Safe Schools Summit:

A two-day summit with a “variety of school safety and positive school climate workshops and presentations featuring keynote speakers.”

Date: Oct. 20-21

Location: Oct. 20 in person in Thornton & streamed; Oct. 21 virtual online

Speakers: Ben Cort – Marijuana and Youth, Anna Mueller – Results of Suicide Prevention Research, John Nicoletti – De-escalation, Adam Dodge – Cybersafety

You can read more about the Safe Schools Summit Agenda, here. You can also register for the event, here.

Youth Suicide Prevention Symposium:

A “full-day dedicated to the prevention, intervention, and post-vention of youth suicide with a focus on vulnerable populations.”

Date: Nov. 15

Location: In-person in Lowry (Denver); available by livestream

Speakers and topics: Suicide among students of color – Ron Lee, Psy.D., CSSRC, Muslim youth and suicide risk – Rania Awaad, Ph.D., Stanford University, Sleep hygiene and suicide – Tina Goldstein, Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh, Assessing suicide in young children – Dr. Jeff Bridge, Ph.D., Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Adoptees and suicide – Lina Vanegas, InterCountry Adoptee Voices

The schedule for the event and how to register can be found online.

Colorado Student & Staff Safety Summits:

“Members of the School Safety Youth Council have a series of interactive, day-long safety summits in local communities where students and staff gather together to listen to safety presentations and participate in workshops to address safety within their schools.”

Date(s) and location(s): Colorado Springs – Nov. 29, La Junta – Dec. 1, and Hayden – Dec. 8

Registration and schedules will be posted on the Center’s website later this year.

Western and Southwest Colorado School Safety Symposia:

“Similar to the Colorado School Safety Summit held in Denver this fall, these one-day events offer a suite of expert speakers and workshops on a variety of school safety topics.”

Date(s) and location(s): Grand Junction – Dec. 7, Alamosa – Jan. 26, 2023

More information about this event will be posted on the Center’s website later this year.

School Safety Speaker Series:

This is a “weekly series of virtual safety sessions featuring state and national experts presenting on a variety of topics.”

Date(s): Tuesdays – Jan. 10, 17, and 24 of 2023.

Location: Virtual

More information will be posted on the Center‘s website later this year.

Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Symposia:

“Workshops to prepare school staff and parents to identify, prevent, and intervene in potential child sexual abuse scenarios.”

Date(s) and location(s): Pueblo – Feb. 8, 2023 and the South-metro area of Denver – Feb. 10, 2023

Information about these events and more can be found at the School Safety Resource Center‘s website.