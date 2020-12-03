New data shows Coloradans should expect significant shipping delays this Holiday season

DENVER (KDVR) — Experts in the shipping industry have a word of warning for Coloradans planning to send any gifts to loved ones this holiday season: brace yourselves for the potential for massive delays due to the pandemic.

Here in Colorado, the potential for delays is even higher than in neighboring states.

In Nebraska, for instance, package delay rates are expected be around 9.5% this holiday in season; in our state, that figure is hovering upwards of 15%.

The data comes from LateShipment.com, a data-driven e-commerce parcel tracking company that works with companies like FedEx and UPS.

With so many people ordering items online due to the pandemic, experts are predicting holiday package levels will far exceed the two, two and a half times what we would typically see around the holidays.

Here in Colorado, that means any packages you order between Black Friday and Christmas has a 20% potential for not arriving on time, according to LateShipment.com.

“Particularly speaking of it from a Denver and Colorado perspective, if you look up the data for the last few years… Holiday season volumes we usually see delays around [the] 12-15% mark. In fact, that’s where FedEx and UPS ended up last year. So this year we are probably looking at exceeding those figures by another 20-30%, at least,” said Sriram Sridhar, CEO of LateShipment.com

Sridhar suggests giving yourself more time to send packages out than you initially planned.

“Just maybe plan a week ahead. So typically if you’re doing your shopping a week before Christmas, maybe shift that to a week ahead of time,” Sridhar said.

If you tend to wait until the last minute to send out gifts, here’s a breakdown of the last minute cut-off dates from some of the major shipping companies (if you want your package to arrive by Christmas):

United States Postal Service (USPS): Priority Mail Express – Wednesday, December 23.

FedEx: FedEx Extra Hours, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First Overnight – Wednesday, December 23. FedEx SameDay and FedEx SameDay City Priority – Friday, December 25.

UPS: UPS Next Day Air – Wednesday, December 23.