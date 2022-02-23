New concessions coming to Denver International Airport

DENVER — Travelers will soon have a wider variety of concessions to choose from when flying to and from the Denver International Airport.

Wednesday, the airport released a list several new concessions that are expected to open in 2022.

XpresCheck, Terminal Dazbog Coffee, Concourse A Einstein Bro’s Bagels, Concourse A Market 5280, Concourse A Mercantile Dining & Provision, Concourse A Novo Coffee, Concourse A Plaza Premium Lounge, Concourse A WH Smith, Concourse A Dazbog Coffee, Concourse B Half Moon Empanadas, Concourse B High Dune Market & Goods, Concourse B Kabod Coffee, Concourse B Novo Coffee, Concourse B River North News, Concourse B Rosenberg’s Bagels, Concourse B VooDoo Doughnut, Concourse B Black Canyon Market & Goods, Concourse C Dazbog Coffee, Concourse C Longs Peak Market & Goods, Concourse C Skymarket, Concourse C Superfruit Republic, Concourse C

According to the airport, the concessions program is one of the biggest commercial developments in the U.S.

Between 2019 and 2021, DEN released 24 Concessions Request for Proposals (RFPs). The 24 RFPs are adding an additional 60,000 square feet of new space to the program.

“We are committed to enhancing our passengers’ experience by offering unique and exciting dining and

shopping options throughout DEN,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “DEN’s concessions program is expanding with local and nationally recognized brands that will give passengers more reason and excitement to travel through our airport. Our Gate Expansion Program gives us even more to look forward to as the space allows us to offer more dining and retail options to our already robust concessions program.”

Even more concessions are expected to open in 2023. Those include:

Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Uncle The Bindery Maria Empanada

Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Tocabe Williams & Graham D Bar Bagel Deli

Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Elway’s Tap Room Tacos Tequila Whiskey Peet’s Coffee

Concourse B, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Mizu Izakaya and Sushi El Chingon Aviano Coffee

Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Bar Dough Señor Bear Aviano Coffee

Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Cholon Marczyk Fine Food Teatulia Tea & Coffee



The new development means DEN’s Concessions program will embark on multiple construction projects. In 2022, a total of 56 construction projects will take place, which include 24 full construction buildouts and 32 refreshes. This is the first time DEN will experience this magnitude of concessions development since the airport opened in 1995.

Learn more about DEN’s concessions program and business opportunities here. See current concessions options at DEN here.