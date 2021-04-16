New Colorado law ends statute of limitations for civil sex abuse cases

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law Thursday ending the statute of limitations for civil sex abuse cases.

The bill removes the current six-year limitation on bringing a civil claim based on sexual misconduct. It applies to any incidents that happen on or after January 1, 2022.

The legislation defines sexual misconduct and removes restrictions that limit victims’ ability to file a civil action or recover damages.

The bipartisan bill was signed as survivors of sexual assault spoke out about how this bill will change lives.

Polis said he hopes this bill will help heal many people who weren’t able to seek immediate relief.