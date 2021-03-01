New Colorado driver license design coming in Fall of 2021

COLORADO — The Colorado driver license is getting a new look, and it was the choice of the people who voted for the new design.

More than 55,000 Coloradans voted for their choice of a new driver’s license design in the Iconic Colorado Contest. Two local artists were chosen, each receiving a $500 grant, thanks to Colorado Creative Industries, a division of Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), which partnered with the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to help promote the contest.

“Our driver’s license is a piece of Colorado. A piece of our brand we take with us everywhere we go across the country, and of course, Colorado is unquestionably the most beautiful state in the country; it only seems right we should have and will have and will have the most beautiful drivers license in the entire country,” Gov. Polis said.

The winner of the design on the front ID is originally from Colorado Springs but currently lives in Glenwood Springs. 26-year-old Matt Nunez said his sport is photography, and he is excited that his photograph of Mount Sneffels was chosen.

“My true joy in photography is showing off the beautiful landscapes that I get to live and play in. Really pushing the limits to show the beauty around us, and I love Colorado, I’m a proud Coloradan, I’m a Colorado Native, so I was excited to be apart of its identity moving forward,” Nunez explained.

The winner of the design on the back of the ID is 19-year-old Gabriel Dupon from Fort Collins. The picture is of Springs Lake.

The Iconic Colorado contest launched Aug. 17 to transform Colorado’s driver licenses into the most beautiful in the world and closed with 407 submissions (280 front-side entries, 127 back-side entries) from 119 entrants. Three finalists were selected by a committee that included motor vehicle administrators, artists, and Gov. Polis. With a final public vote on the top three designs. Coloradans should visit dmv.colorado.gov/iconic-colorado for more information.

The new identification credentials are expected to launch in the fall of 2021.