New Belgium Brewing workers approve sale to Australian beverage giant

This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows a Fat Tire tap handle at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Employees of one the United States’ largest craft breweries have approved its sale to a subsidiary of Japanese beverage company Kirin.

The Coloradoan newspaper reports the vote by workers at New Belgium Brewing Co. ended Tuesday and clears the way for the sale to close by the end of the year.

The company declined to provide a breakdown on the vote on the sale to Lion Little World Beverages of Australia. It doesn’t expect any changes for employees because of the sale, which will provide them with retirement money.

New Belgium has breweries in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina.