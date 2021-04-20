Never Forget: Remembering the lives lost at Columbine on April 20, 1999

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 22 years since 12 students and a teacher were killed at Columbine High School. Twenty-one others were injured during the shooting on April 20, 1999.

The students killed in the shooting are:

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Dave Sanders, a teacher and coach, was also killed. He was 47 years old.

April 20 continues to be recognized as a day of service

Columbine Serves April 20 day of service started five years ago, with a goal to “create a global movement of service and kindness to others and to stand in solidarity with other communities around the world who have experienced tragedy. We encourage you to organize an act of service or gratitude within your own community! Engage in random acts of kindness. Write a thank-you note. Check in with a neighbor, friend, or loved one. No act is too small.”